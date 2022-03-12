Susquehanna Lowers Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $33.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $58.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.57% from the company’s previous close.

BMBL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bumble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.41.

Bumble stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $74.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.18 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bumble by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,985,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,447 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bumble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,472,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,579,000 after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the fourth quarter worth about $105,635,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bumble by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,230,000 after purchasing an additional 183,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bumble by 39.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after purchasing an additional 594,458 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

