SVB Leerink Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for 908 Devices in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.22). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. 908 Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MASS opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $518.38 million, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.06 and a quick ratio of 11.42. 908 Devices has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $58.20.

In related news, VP John Kenneweg sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $187,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,109,000 after purchasing an additional 867,014 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,477,000 after acquiring an additional 727,729 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 1,486.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 555,162 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 192.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 376,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 137.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after acquiring an additional 331,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

