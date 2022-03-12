S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&W Seed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.06. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 34.58% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the 4th quarter worth $927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,042,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 66,460 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,084,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares in the last quarter.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

