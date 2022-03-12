Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS SZLMY opened at $29.03 on Friday. Swiss Life has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Swiss Life from CHF 657 to CHF 659 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Swiss Life from CHF 572 to CHF 590 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $624.50.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provides life insurance operations and distribution units.

