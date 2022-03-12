Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives €121.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €120.37 ($130.83).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($144.57) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($127.17) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Symrise stock traded down €1.30 ($1.41) on Monday, reaching €97.32 ($105.78). 604,525 shares of the company traded hands. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($61.91) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($79.87). The company has a 50 day moving average of €109.84 and a 200 day moving average of €117.70.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

