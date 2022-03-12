Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYIEY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Symrise from €141.00 ($153.26) to €135.00 ($146.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,348. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Symrise has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $37.54.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

