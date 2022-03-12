Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,122,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in Synopsys by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 8,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,617 shares of company stock worth $72,970,279. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $293.69 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.25.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

