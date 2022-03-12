Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of TNEYF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,185. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

