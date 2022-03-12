Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Shares Up 14.3%

Shares of Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Rating) shot up 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2 ($0.03). 51,240 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 14,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).
The company has a market cap of £3.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.35, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.15.
About Tanfield Group (LON:TAN)
