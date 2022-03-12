TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:TCVA opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. TCV Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $9,470,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,460,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,211,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

