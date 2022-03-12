TD Securities Downgrades Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Hold

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a C$100.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.25.

BNS stock opened at C$91.80 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$75.84 and a 1 year high of C$95.00. The firm has a market cap of C$110.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$85.29.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

