Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.72

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.72 and traded as low as $25.38. Tecsys shares last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 6,825 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCYSF. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.62.
TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.
