Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.700-$14.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFX. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.64.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $335.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.33.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,513 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Teleflex by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

