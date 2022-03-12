Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives $34.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.70.
TLSNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.
TLSNY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. 35,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $9.16.
Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
