Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Receives $34.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

TLSNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

TLSNY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. 35,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Research analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

