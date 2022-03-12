Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 102.6% from the February 13th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GIM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 160,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,461. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0362 dividend. This is an increase from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

