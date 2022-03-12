Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

Tennant stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.78. 86,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Tennant has a one year low of $70.14 and a one year high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tennant by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tennant by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

