Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.59 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.30 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $19.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.23 billion to $20.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.49 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share.

TEN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tenneco by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after buying an additional 1,756,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,712,000 after purchasing an additional 254,371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Tenneco by 13,512.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tenneco by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,765,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,547,000 after acquiring an additional 155,434 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 72.6% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 814,750 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEN opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.10.

Tenneco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.