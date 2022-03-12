Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $29.36

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.36 and last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 103488 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRUMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Terumo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.39.

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

