Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TXRH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.68.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $69.54 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.57%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,546 shares of company stock worth $1,381,209 in the last 90 days. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $54,405,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 64,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $673,312,000 after acquiring an additional 186,336 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $3,934,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

