Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Up 242.9% in February

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

TGSGY stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $16.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.0935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Tgs Asa Company Profile (Get Rating)

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

