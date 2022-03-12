Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Up 242.9% in February

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

TGSGY stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. Tgs Asa has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $16.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.0935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%.

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

