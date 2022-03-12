The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Position Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after buying an additional 89,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 2nd quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $622.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.76 million. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $202,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Perschke sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $65,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,058 shares of company stock worth $378,128 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

