The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Stake Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,527,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,070,000 after acquiring an additional 97,199 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,279,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,291,000 after acquiring an additional 724,003 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,922,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,729,000 after acquiring an additional 97,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after acquiring an additional 89,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,095,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $622.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $202,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,058 shares of company stock worth $378,128. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

