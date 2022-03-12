The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stock Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.78% of Greenbrier Companies worth $38,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

GBX stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.35%.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

