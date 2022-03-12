The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.5% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

NYSE HD traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $316.79. 2,972,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.76 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

