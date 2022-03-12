The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

PNC stock traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,342,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,063. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.44 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

