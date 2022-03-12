The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Western Union were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Western Union by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,660,000 after buying an additional 4,736,661 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 11,414.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,050 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,934 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Union by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,182,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $185,676,000 after buying an additional 1,520,013 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Western Union by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,532,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $455,600,000 after buying an additional 1,467,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 291.68% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Western Union declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WU shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

