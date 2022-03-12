TheStreet Downgrades SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of SLR Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SLR Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.56.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.15. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 116.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. City State Bank acquired a new stake in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,482 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $2,068,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,589,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,289,000 after acquiring an additional 115,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

