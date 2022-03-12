Thomasville National Bank Buys 150 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $82.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.57. The stock has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.54 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

