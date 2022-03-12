Thomasville National Bank Buys New Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,961,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,728,000 after acquiring an additional 461,000 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,184,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,095 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,923,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,244,000 after acquiring an additional 86,008 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,422,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,198,000 after acquiring an additional 665,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,082,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,296,000 after acquiring an additional 686,201 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $74.21 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

