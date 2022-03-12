Thomasville National Bank Decreases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $10,759,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.24. 6,308,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,771,965. The stock has a market cap of $145.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average is $81.68.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

