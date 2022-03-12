Thomasville National Bank Has $541,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

American Electric Power stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.69 and a twelve month high of $98.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.70.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,613 shares of company stock worth $1,678,530. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

