Thomasville National Bank Has $6.74 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 24.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.92. 19,853,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,806,117. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $50.17 and a one year high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 74.34%.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,989,163 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

