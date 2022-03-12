Thomasville National Bank Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $258.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $247.82 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

