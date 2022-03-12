Thomasville National Bank Reduces Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 128,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 28,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 26,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Honeywell International by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $182.24 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

