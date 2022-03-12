Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.39 EPS

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:THO opened at $84.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.99. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $80.47 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average of $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Amelia Huntington purchased 500 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,325 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THO. Citigroup started coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

About Thor Industries (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.