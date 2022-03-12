Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $615,000 Stock Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cutera were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the third quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 5.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,991 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cutera by 48.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 92,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cutera by 195.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,373 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 86,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cutera by 33.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $763.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.23 and a beta of 1.59.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Cutera had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rohan Seth bought 1,174 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $41,536.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,127 shares of company stock valued at $159,228 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

