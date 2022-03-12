Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.44%.

About Ellington Financial (Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.