Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Unitil were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 6.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 8.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 8.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unitil alerts:

UTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of UTL opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About Unitil (Get Rating)

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.