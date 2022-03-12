Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 63,238 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,238 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 237,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,057,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,580,000 after acquiring an additional 557,106 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,480,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 73,242 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 254.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 289,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $714.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

