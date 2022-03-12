Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.56. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $73.03.

