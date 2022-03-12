Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on THRY shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Thryv stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.55. 450,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72. Thryv has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.50. Thryv had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Thryv will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 702,833 shares of company stock valued at $22,461,724. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Thryv by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

