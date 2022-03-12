Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.11.
A number of analysts have weighed in on THRY shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
Thryv stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.55. 450,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72. Thryv has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23.
In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 702,833 shares of company stock valued at $22,461,724. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Thryv by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Thryv by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
