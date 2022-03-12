Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $28.59, but opened at $29.71. Thryv shares last traded at $29.19, with a volume of 559 shares traded.

The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.50. Thryv had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Thryv alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 702,833 shares of company stock worth $22,461,724. 59.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,408,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,074,000 after acquiring an additional 182,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 273.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,322 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 2nd quarter worth $71,802,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 636,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 99,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 380,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,669,000 after acquiring an additional 127,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74.

Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.