TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

TMST has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on TimkenSteel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. TimkenSteel has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. TimkenSteel’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

