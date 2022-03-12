Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 315.1% from the February 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $111.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.11 and a 200 day moving average of $123.99. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $94.20 and a 1 year high of $149.47.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

