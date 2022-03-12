Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 315.1% from the February 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $111.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.11 and a 200 day moving average of $123.99. Tokyo Electron has a 1 year low of $94.20 and a 1 year high of $149.47.

About Tokyo Electron (Get Rating)

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.