Tom Brophy Sells 1,401 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Tom Brophy sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,099 ($93.02), for a total transaction of £99,456.99 ($130,315.76).
Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 6,830 ($89.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,853.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,868.98. Croda International Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6,140 ($80.45) and a 12 month high of £105.05 ($137.64).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.
About Croda International
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
