Tom Brophy Sells 1,401 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Tom Brophy sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,099 ($93.02), for a total transaction of £99,456.99 ($130,315.76).

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 6,830 ($89.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,853.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,868.98. Croda International Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6,140 ($80.45) and a 12 month high of £105.05 ($137.64).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

CRDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($123.17) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($121.86) to GBX 8,600 ($112.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,500 ($111.37) to GBX 8,700 ($113.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,400 ($123.17) to GBX 9,000 ($117.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,437.50 ($110.55).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

