Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$50.85. 957,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$22.59 and a 1 year high of C$53.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.82 billion and a PE ratio of 7.95.
In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,503.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,871,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$339,767,731.14.
Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
