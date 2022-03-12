TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
TPIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of TPI Composites from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.
Shares of TPIC opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $524.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46.
In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 54.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period.
TPI Composites Company Profile (Get Rating)
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
