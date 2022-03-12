TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of TPI Composites from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPIC opened at $14.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $524.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.53%. The firm had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 54.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period.

TPI Composites Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.