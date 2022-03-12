Traders Purchase Large Volume of 51job Put Options (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,160 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,149% compared to the typical volume of 185 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 51job by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in 51job by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. 51job has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 51job will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

