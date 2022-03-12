Traders Purchase Large Volume of Casella Waste Systems Put Options (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 5,570 put options on the company. This is an increase of 7,857% compared to the typical volume of 70 put options.

Shares of CWST opened at $90.70 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.38, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $452,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $228,112.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,891 shares of company stock valued at $6,124,647 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

