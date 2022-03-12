Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Trainline from GBX 358 ($4.69) to GBX 325 ($4.26) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Trainline from GBX 351 ($4.60) to GBX 266 ($3.49) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $278.67.

Get Trainline alerts:

TNLIF stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Trainline has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.